Shet hints at contesting polls as Independent  

SANKHALI: Stung by the delay in re-nomination by the BJP, Mayem MLA and assembly Speaker Anant Shet on Saturday strongly hinted at contesting the state assembly elections as an Independent.

Addressing a special meeting of at least 500 BJP workers at his residence at Kumbharwada-Mayem late Saturday evening, Shet said that he carried out several developmental works in his constituency since 2007.

“I don’t understand the reason behind this delay in nominating me as a BJP candidate for the Mayem constituency,” he said.

He said that he won the elections in the past due to the backing of his supporters. Hence he may contest the polls as an Independent candidate in the Mayem constituency.

Shet said that he may resign from the Speaker’s post if the BJP ticket is not allocated to him. Claiming that he has strongly been supported by the Mayem BJP mandal and its youth and women’s wings, Shet said that he was confident of victory if he contests the polls as an Independent.

The meeting was attended by Mayem BJP block president Ladko Kinalkar, youth block president Nitin Gaddi and several other BJP workers.

Gaddi resigned as the youth block president in protest against the delay in ticket allocation to Shet.