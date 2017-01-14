Sunday , 15 January 2017
Shet hints at contesting polls as Independent  

Posted by: nt January 15, 2017 in Goa News

SANKHALI: Stung by the delay in re-nomination by the  BJP,   Mayem MLA and assembly Speaker Anant Shet on Saturday strongly hinted at contesting  the state assembly elections  as an Independent.

Addressing a special meeting of  at least 500 BJP workers  at his residence  at Kumbharwada-Mayem late Saturday evening, Shet said that he  carried out several developmental works in his constituency since 2007.

“I don’t understand  the reason behind this delay in nominating me as a BJP candidate for  the Mayem constituency,” he said.

He said that he won the elections in the past due to the backing of  his supporters.   Hence he may  contest the polls as  an Independent candidate in the Mayem constituency.

Shet said  that he may resign from the Speaker’s post if the BJP ticket is not allocated to him. Claiming that he has strongly been supported  by the Mayem BJP mandal and its youth and women’s wings, Shet  said that he was  confident of victory if he contests the polls as an Independent.

The meeting was attended by Mayem BJP block president Ladko Kinalkar, youth block president Nitin Gaddi and several other BJP workers.

Gaddi resigned as the youth block president in protest against the delay in ticket allocation to Shet.

