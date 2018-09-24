Sheer arrogance to hang on with Parrikar as CM: Congress

PANAJI: With BJP president Amit Shah deciding to continue Manohar Parrikar as chief minister, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar said it was sheer arrogance when Goans are suffering for the last seven months in absence of the chief minister.

Addressing media on the sidelines of a press conference, Chodankar said that Goa is facing financial crisis, files are held up, administration has totally collapsed, no promotions are happening, no new jobs are being created, there is no new industry. He said that “Goa is being damaged and destroyed and if things get further delayed, the state will end up in intensive care unit and I do not know what is the wish list of BJP.”

Commenting on the Rafale controversy, Chodankar alleged that Parrikar was refusing to quit due to Rafael deal and felt there was a scam in it.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said there is no problem for Manohar Parrikar to continue as chief minister. “Whatever they (BJP) do, we are happy with it, and it was chief minister who asked for reallocation of portfolios,” he said.