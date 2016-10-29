Shashikala cremated with full state honours

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The mortal remains of the only woman chief minister of Goa, Shashikala Kakodkar, were cremated on Saturday with full state honours at the St Inez crematorium in Panaji.

The 81-year-old leader, who was fondly called ‘tai’ and known as the iron lady, had passed away at her residence on Friday, October 28, after a brief illness.

She was accorded a state funeral with a contingent of state police giving the 21-gun salute. Her eldest son Yatin lit the funeral pyre. A large number of people from different walks of life including Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza paid tributes to the former chief minister.

Earlier in the day, the corpse of Kakodkar, wrapped in Tricolour, was brought from the Goa Medical College Hospital morgue to her home at Altinho, Panaji, in the morning, where leaders paid their last respects to the departed soul. The funeral cortege left for the crematorium around 4.30 pm, where she was cremated.

Leaders and people from across all the political parties and different fields attended the funeral in large numbers. Amongst those who attended the funeral were her former cabinet colleague and leader of Opposition Pratapsing Rane, former MGP colleagues Ramakant Khalap and Surendra Sirsat, MGP leaders Ramakrishna Dhavalikar and Lavoo Mamledar, BBSM coordinator Subhash Velingkar, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar, BJP state president Vinay Tendulkar and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Luizinho Faleiro.