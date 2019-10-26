Sharp decline in cotton yarn exports

NT NETWORK

Mumbai

Exports of cotton yarn in the first six months of the current fiscal year have declined sharply by 38.80 per cent.

Exports during this period touched US$ 1,276 million as against US$ 2,086 during the same period in 2018-19. Exports of cotton yarn have registered a negative growth in all the months since April 2019.

“The continuous fall in exports of cotton yarn is a matter of deep concern,” said Dr K V Srinivasan, chairman of The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL). He said that the export of cotton yarn to leading markets such as China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, South Korea, Colombia and Turkey has dropped significantly. Further, exports of value added products such as fabrics and made-ups have grown only by a marginal 1.87 per cent in the current fiscal year. This, combined with a lukewarm domestic demand, has further aggravated the situation for the cotton yarn spinning sector, according to Dr Srinivasan.

Many of the spinning mills are reportedly on the verge of closure which may cause unemployment. Cotton yarn is the only product that has not been granted export benefits such as Merchandise Export Incentive Scheme (MEIS) and 3 per cent Interest Equalization Scheme. In addition, exporters of cotton yarn are at a serious disadvantage vis-a-vis competing countries due to the differential import duties in leading export markets.

There is an import duty ranging from 3.5 per cent to 5 per cent on cotton yarns imported from India into major markets like China, EU, Turkey and South Korea as against imports from competing nations like Bangladesh, Cambodia, Pakistan, Indonesia and Vietnam, which enjoy the benefit of zero duty in these markets. Dr K V Srinivasan has appealed to the government to include cotton yarn under the MEIS, 3 per cent Interest Equalization Scheme and the ROSCTL (Rebate of State Levies & Taxes) Scheme so that exports of cotton yarn increase .