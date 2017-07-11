Shantaram, Vinay file papers for RS election

PANAJI: State president of Bharatiya Janata Party Vinay Tendulkar and Goa pradesh Congress committee chief Shantaram Naik on Tuesday filed their separate nomination papers for the July 21 election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state.

Speaking to media after filing their nominations, both Tendulkar and Naik expressed confidence in winning the election, pinning their hopes on the support of the Goa Forward Party, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Independents MLAs.

“I am fully confident that I will be the winner. Those who are supporting the BJP they are secular-minded people, therefore we are confident that secular forces will support us in the interest of the state and the nation. It will be secular forces who will emerge victorious after the election,” Naik observed.

When asked whether the Congress would approach the GFP, the MGP and the Independents MLAs for the support, Naik said, “We will approach the secular forces… the BJP has got certain numbers, others have supported the BJP candidate as they are part of the government, but basically they are secular forces… I am confident that secular forces will use the discretion in the right manner.”

Naik was accompanied during the filing of nomination by Goa desk in-charge Dr Chella Kumar and all the Congress MLAs except Pratapsing Rane, who was out of station.

On the other hand, prominent leaders of the coalition partners – MGP and GFP – accompanied Tendulkar during filing of nomination.

Addressing the media after filing his nomination papers, the state BJP chief said the alliance partners are with him, claiming that this time BJP will create history by winning all the Rajya Sabha seat.

TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai said that they are fully with the government and there has been no change in their stance taken during the formation of the coalition government.

He reiterated that the GFP is strongly backing the BJP candidate and question of supporting others does not arise at all.

Secretary of Goa legislature N B Subhedar, who is also the returning officer for Rajya Sabha election, said that he received four nomination forms in the name of Naik as a candidate and four nominations from the BJP in the name of Tendulkar.

The forms received from the candidates will be scrutinised on July 12 in presence of chief electoral officer Kunal, who has been appointed as an observer by the Election Commission of India.

The candidates will be allowed to withdraw their candidature on July 14 if they wish to. The polling will be held on July 21 at VIP Block of Goa assembly complex in Porvorim.