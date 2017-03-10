Shantaram moves bill in RS to denationalise state rivers

NT NETWORK

Rajya Sabha MP Shantaram Naik, on Friday introduced a Private Member’s bill in the Upper House to delete the names of six Goa rivers, which are mentioned in the Schedule of the Act as Chapora river, Cumbharjua River, Mandovi River, Mapusa/Moide River, Sal river and Zuari river from the Nationalisation of Waterways (Amendment) Act, 2016.

In the statement of objects and reasons attached to the bill, Naik said that the Union government introduced a bill in Parliament recently, entitled Nationalisation of Inland Waterways Bill 2016, which was passed by both the Houses of Parliament and, is now law of the land.

Naik further said that if the intention of the government was to make the Goa rivers more effectively navigable, then, the proper course would have been to allot some financial assistance to Goa government for purpose of undertaking dredging work instead resorting to nationalisation of the six rivers which involves taking possession by the central government of the six rivers and some unspecified land.

Naik further said that the legal status of the land on both sides of the banks of the six rivers is still not known adding, “Whether by virtue of nationalisation of the six rivers, a certain area on both sides of the six rivers is going to be the property of the central government or what, has not been made clear.”

Naik also said, “That, it is not clear in what circumstances, the state government gave approval to the bill, has not been explained to the people of Goa, and also, whether social impact has been made with respect to the six rivers, and whether, issues arising out of impact on fishermen’s livelihood and other environmental aspects, have been taken into consideration, has not been made transparent.”

At the stage of introduction of the bill, funding pattern has also not been quantified although it is learnt that besides the budgetary support, the funding will involve public private partnership, World Bank loan and not less than five to six other sources, he added.

Political parties in Goa are agitated over the issue of nationalisation of the six rivers and when the objections were raised in the Goa assembly, the House was assured that the proposed Memorandum of Association will be shown to the members, which has not happened, he said.

Meanwhile, the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) entered into an agreement with Inland Waterways Authority without making Goa government a party, Naik said.