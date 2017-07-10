Shantaram is Cong nominee for RS election

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

After the failure of hectic deliberations over the past three days, the Congress party late Monday night finally named Goa pradesh Congress committee president Shantaram Naik as the candidate of the Congress for the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat of the state.

“All-India Congress committee president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi has approved the name of Goa pradesh Congress committee president Shantaram Naik as the candidate of Indian National Congress for the Rajya Sabha poll,” said Goa desk in-charge Dr Chella Kumar. “I appeal to all the MLAs who believe in secular ideology to support the Congress candidate in the election,” he added.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on being re-nominated as the Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat, Naik, whose tenure as Rajya Sabha MP is due to expire later this month, said, “I am preparing for it… nothing could be worked out whole day… they said that I am the best person. Its president versus president now.”

CLP leader Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar said the CLP will meet at 11 am on Tuesday in the Opposition lobby in the state legislative assembly, and the Congress candidate will file his nomination papers at 12 pm.

“We will file three nominations on behalf of the party,” Kavlekar said.

Sources said that Dr Chella Kumar left the state on Sunday night for his constituency in Karnataka after entrusting Kavlekar to continue discussions with the MLAs and finalise the candidate.

Kavlekar then swung into action on Monday morning and conveyed a meeting of Congress MLAs in Margao. However, only some of the MLAs attended the meeting; the views of the other MLAs were taken over the phone by Kavlekar.

The Congress had been expecting support of the Goa Forward Party. But GFP leader Vijai Sardesai clarified that he is with the BJP, closing the doors on discussions for naming GFP’s treasurer Suraj Lotlikar as Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll.

Highly-placed sources in the Congress said the name of Naik was finalised by the CLP as the talks with the GFP failed.