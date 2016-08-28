Shantaram flays Parrikar over ‘hell’ remark against Pakistan

PONDA: Criticising the Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar for his ‘Pakistan is hell’ remark, Rajya Sabha MP Shantaram Naik said that Parrikar holds a prestigious portfolio and should think twice before speaking on any matter, especially, with regards to Pakistan as the relation between the two countries is not very good.

The MP also sought to question Parrikar whether he would visit that country if he is told to.

Naik was addressing Congress workers during a meeting held by Shiroda Block Congress Committee (SBCC) and Priyadarshani Women Association (PWA) at Shiroda market on Sunday.

Congress’ Goa desk in-charge A Chellakumar, Leader of Opposition Pratapsingh Rane, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Luizinho Faleiro, Girish Chodankar, Khurshid Ahmad Sayyad, Sunita Verekar, Subhash Shirodkar, Altin Gomes, M K Shaikh, Sumati Naik and others were present on the dais.

Speaking further, Naik said that Parrikar is trying to give away Goan land to military establishments and is neglecting Goa’s land requirement for educational institutions such as NIT, IIT, etc.

He said that the BJP is just making announcements of major schemes and misguiding people.

Speaking on the occasion, Faleiro said that the Congress did make some mistakes during the last election but this time it will not repeat them.

Faleiro also said, “We will take up issues such as casinos, drugs, regional plan, special status to Goa etc.”

Addressing the party workers, Rane said that the decision on Medium of Instruction (MOI) must be left to the parents of students, and added that “BJP government is just keeping the issue burning and doing nothing. It is against poor people, farmers, workers and servants.”

Earlier, Bela Borkar welcomed the guests, Shailesh Borkar compered the function and Subhash Shirodkar presented the vote of thanks.