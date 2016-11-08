Shantadurga Saardh Chatushatabdi Mahotsav at Kavlem from Nov 25

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Shree Shantadurga Saardh Chatushatabdi Mahotsav will be celebrated from November 25 to December 4 at Shree Shantadurga temple, Kavlem –Ponda.

Addressing the media, Karapurkar along with president of the devasthan Viddesh Sunghthankar, Dilip Gaitonde, Sandeep Shirvoikar, attorney Laxman Assoldekar, priest Shri Kumar Sirjyotishi, Vinayak Tengse and others, said that the celebration of 450 years of installation of the deity was done in November 1566.

A 10-day programme is being organised from November 25 to December 4 to commemorate the occasion which will consist of selected religious anushthans, cultural performances and mahaprasad.

Over 5,000 mahajans from all over the country and outside will be attending the function, besides 500 priests will be conducting anushthans and related religious activities.

Swamijis of Shri Gaud Padacharaya Kavlem Math, Shri Gokarna Partagali Jeevottam Math and Shri Chitrapur Math have confirmed their participation on December 2, 3, and 4. It was proposed to make a new suvarna kavach (golden idol) as part of the celebrations.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for visiting dignitaries, and all mahajans, other devotees coming from within the state, Maharashtra, Karnataka and various other places including outside the country.

The visiting devotees will be accommodated in various agarshalas of nearby temples and provision for breakfast, lunch and dinner during all 10 days will be served free of cost. Provision for toilets, drinking water and medical facilities has also been made at the venue. On the occasion, a souvenir will be released on deity Shantadurga.

Cultural programmes will be held from 7.30 pm on December 2. On Saturday, a Marathi drama “Circuit House’’ with actor Sanjay Narvekar and others will be performing, while on Sunday, Hindi melodious songs will be sung by Srikanth Narayan, Shailaja Subramanian, Prajakta Satardekar and others.