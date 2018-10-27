Shake-up in state BJP on the horizon

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Taking serious cognisance of the recent developments in the state Bharatiya Janata Party unit, the BJP central leadership has given indication that it could bring about some major organisational changes in the party at the local level in the near future.

The recent induction of two former Congressmen namely Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte in the BJP has created sharp differences between some of the senior state BJP leaders and state party president Vinay Tendulkar.

As per highly-placed party sources, the BJP central leadership was informed by some of the senior state BJP leaders that organisational restructuring of the Goa unit is a must if cracks developing within the unit are to be controlled.

The BJP central leadership was also told that some of the local office-bearers of the party are continuously making grave mistakes, which in turn is reducing the vote share of the party in the state.

It is also learnt that the BJP central leadership has reacted critically to the information that a large number of party workers in Goa have not taken well the recent induction of Shirodkar and Sopte into the party. The leadership was also briefed that the local unit of the party is slowly losing its contact – ‘janasampark’ – with the people.

The highly-placed sources told this daily that the BJP central leadership was considering the organisational reformation in such a way that the ideological foundation of the party would be strengthened and cadre-based system in the party revived.

It was further understood that the BJP central leadership has taken strong objection to the efforts of the state BJP unit to poach more Congress MLAs, reacting that overindulgence in such activities could damage the already sagging credibility of the party, especially with the Lok Sabha election round the corner.