Shah never spoke about Parrikar controlling state govt from Delhi: Sawant

PANAJI

Denying that the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah during a public meeting in Goa had spoken about the government in the state functioning under Manohar Parrikar’s leadership, either from Goa or from New Delhi, in the event of party’s government coming to power, the state unit of the BJP on Wednesday stated that the opposition Congress party is making issue out of a statement, which was never made.

The state BJP spokesperson Pramod Sawant, addressing a press conference at the party’s city headquarters, said that Shah had only spoken about the possibility of bringing a central leader to Goa as a chief minister, if the BJP comes to power. “We have our own Manohar Parrikar and Shripad Naik in New Delhi as the senior leaders of the party, as also the South Goa Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar,” he added, pointing out that as is the practice of selecting the chief minister, the BJP legislature wing will elect the next head of the Goa government, who will be endorsed by the Central Parliamentary Board of the party.

Sawant also took strong exception to the statement of the leader of the opposition Pratapsingh Rane that Goa is not a Union Territory, and hence no one can rule it, functioning as a remote control, from New Delhi.

Sawant also released a collection of songs on the occasion, which will be used for the state electoral campaign of the BJP. “We have already got clearance from the Election Commission for using these songs, which speak about the schemes implemented by the BJP government in Goa,” he informed.

Speaking further, the state BJP spokesperson said that the manifesto released by the Congress party for the forthcoming state assembly polls is too unrealistic. “The Congress leaders need to tell people as to from where their government would generate money to implement assurances like giving 5 litres of free petrol to youth, every month,” he said, adding that the Congress is just fooling people as it will never come to power, and hence will be under no obligation to fulfill its unrealistic manifesto.