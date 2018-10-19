Shah meets Sudin, Vijai; 3 names crop up for CM’s post

PANAJI: Indicating a new chief minister for Goa in the future, the Bharatiya Janata Party central leadership on the Dussehra day discussed post-Parrikar scenario with the alliance partners of the BJP-led state government namely the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP).

National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Shah, who held one-to-one meeting with senior leader of the MGP Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar and GFP president Vijai Sardesai Thursday noon in New Delhi put forward the names of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly Pramod Sawant and state BJP president as well as Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar as the possible future candidates for the post of chief minister.

During these individual meetings, the MGP lobbied for its leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar for the post of chief minister, in case of leadership change in Goa. The GFP, however, heard the national BJP president patiently, and stated that the meeting did not go beyond the level of discussion, and no final decisions were reached.