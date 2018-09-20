Shah meets Goa MPs; decision on leadership after talk with CM

NT NETWORK

The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to find a solution to the prevailing political situation in Goa which has arisen due to the ill-health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar even as national president of BJP Amit Shah has been briefed about the state affairs by Goa’s three members of Parliament of the party and the party’s team of central observers.

Parrikar is currently undergoing medical treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

The ruling party at the Centre has been facing challenges to resolve the issue of Goa’s leadership even after the party’s central observers have submitted a report of consultative discussions held in the state with BJP’s local leaders and alliance partners two days back to Shah.

On Wednesday evening, Shah held a joint meeting in New Delhi with the party’s three Goa MPs – Shripad Naik, Vinay Tendulkar and Narendra Sawaikar and the party’s central observers – Ram Lal, B L Santhosh and Vijay Puranik, who were in Goa on Sunday and Monday to take stock of the state’s political situation.

Speaking over the phone, South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar told this daily that Shah has been briefed about the state’s political situation. He said that issues pertaining to party organisation were also discussed during the meeting. He expressed confidence that the party’s central leadership will work out an appropriate solution for the smooth functioning of the state government as soon as possible.

BJP’ state unit chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar also maintained that Shah has been made aware of the situation in the state and issues of alliance partners, mining, creation of jobs were also discussed. He, however, said that no discussion took place on change in leadership.

Although Parrikar is officially still controlling the affairs of the coalition government despite his ailment, the state has been nevertheless witnessing political uncertainty which is affecting the administration.

The central observers of BJP have taken views from the party men as well as alliance partners on different aspects like whether there is a need for a change in leadership, handing over charge to senior cabinet minister or making temporary arrangement by constituting a cabinet advisory committee in view of Parrikar’s indisposition.

Sources informed that the party’s central leadership will take a decision after discussing all these options with Parrikar once the doctors at AIIMS permit the party leaders to visit him. Moreover, sources also said that Shah will further discuss the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders of the party.

Meanwhile, the alliance partners of BJP namely Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Forward Party and three Independent legislators are eagerly awaiting a decision from the central leadership.

According to political analysts, even though Congress has staked claim to form an alternative government in the state claiming that they have the numbers to prove majority in the assembly, BJP leadership will not allow the Opposition party to do so.