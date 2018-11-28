Shah assures major organisational changes soon in Goa BJP

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party will take decision on major organisational changes in Goa, after the end of the ongoing elections in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

Former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who met national BJP president Amit Shah some days ago, was told to exercise a little patience, till the end of these elections since the particular polls are treated as semi-final to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and the central BJP leaders do not want to take up any other issues as of now.

It is learnt from reliable sources that Shah assured Parsekar about taking decision about party’s organisational changes at the state level before the election-related counting for these five states begins on December 11.

It may be recalled that Parsekar had raised his voice against state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar for admitting two Congressmen, especially Dayanand Sopte into the BJP, without consulting the state BJP core committee of which Parsekar is the member. Sopte, who had defeated Parsekar at the 2017 Goa assembly election in the Mandrem constituency, may now contest the bypoll from the same constituency as the BJP candidate.

Parsekar is further vocal in demanding the sacking of Tendulkar as the state BJP president. Tendulkar, who is also the Rajya Sabha member from Goa, is currently holding two important positions, which is against the dictum followed by the party.

BJP national general secretary (organisation), Ram Lal, who is acutely monitoring the political situation in Goa, is working as connect between Parsekar and Shah.

The sources informed that BJP central leadership has also taken serious note of the recent meeting convened by Parsekar at the residence of Mapusa MLA of the party Francis D’Souza to discuss issues like recent entry of two Congressmen into the BJP, as well as dropping of D’Souza and Madkaikar from the state cabinet.