Shack issue: operators threaten to show black flags to PM during Nov 13 visit

CALANGUTE/CANDOLIM

The aggrieved shack operators, who took out a morcha on Tuesday in protest of the delay in the allotment of shacks, threatened to show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is slated to visit the state on November 13, if the shack policy is not announced in two days’ time.

President of All Goa Shack Owners Welfare Society (AGSOWS) Cruz Cardozo, while addressing the media, said that the government has failed to solve taxi operators issue, and could not come out with the shack policy.

“Politicians are dividing the shack operators by allowing some shack operators to operate in private properties. If the government wants it can allow to violate any rule,” Cardozo added.

The morcha was to start from Calangute football ground and end at Candolim parking lot. The response to the morcha was lukewarm. When enquired, the shack operators said that most of the Candolim shack operators ‘waited’ at Candolim when they were to be here at Calangute.

Some Calangute shack operators did not participate in the morcha as they were busy with their water sports activity, they added.

The members of village panchayat of Calangute were present for the morcha except for deputy sarpanch Joseph Sequeira. Ex-MLA Agnelo Fernandes joined the morcha later on.

Candolim sarpanch and some panchayat members participated in the morcha at Candolim.

John Lobo, a shack operator, asked as to why there is a hue and cry over the beach capacity, and added that the GCZMA should have seen to this long back.

“Now, two months have already passed. We have just received a message that the GCZMA has okayed the beach shack policy but our agitation will continue till we get the shack allotment letters in our hands,” Lobo added.

Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, who along with his supporters arrived on motorbike to Candolim, while addressing the agitating shack operators, said that he is with them.

Lobo said that now the GCZMA has given its nod for the beach shack policy.

Cardozo pointed out that five star hotels are operating shacks illegally and Delhi businessmen are operating shacks illegally at Morjim, and went on to ask whether the CRZ rules are not applicable to them.

Some shack operators brought to the notice of the MLA that they would get only 100 days to do business.

Meanwhile, Calangute sarpanch Anny Fernandes said that the village panchayat is with the shack operators and we are participating in the morcha. The village panchayat had passed a resolution seeking licences to the shack operators.

Sandra Fialho, Candolim sarpanch, also said that “we are with the shack operators.”

