SGPDA to conduct inspection of ‘wholesale fish market’ today
SGPDA Board members discussing the issue of wholesale fish traders during the meeting on Monday

Posted by: nt November 27, 2018 in Goa News, National News

NT NETWORK

 

MARGAO

The chairperson of South Goa Planning and Development  Authority  (SGPDA) Renuka Da Silva, on Monday, informed that the NOCs for using SGPDA area for carrying out fish trade, which would help the Margao wholesale fish traders to apply for FDA licence, would be granted to them only after conducting the site inspection.

This decision was taken  during the  SGPDA  meeting held at the conference hall.

Speaking to the media after the   hour-long close-door meeting,  Da  Silva said, “It was decided during the meeting to  conduct the inspection of the wholesale fish market. The members present suggested to inspect the area as the Margao wholesale fish traders have stated that they would comply with the  FDA guidelines.  The issue being  sensitive, and   directly related to the  health of the people, and, moreover, its epicentre being  Fatorda-Margao,  a resolution was adopted during today’s meeting to  inspect the area on  Tuesday. Today, the meeting was adjourned, and it would be continued on  Tuesday after the inspection.”

Asked whether it has been decided in- principle to grant NOCs to wholesale fish traders as the SGPDA is the owner of the market, the SGPDA chairperson  said that it would be decided collectively after Tuesday’s  inspection.

“We are not saying that we are not giving them the NOCs, but we have other  two major concerns  – whether all would  bring in fish  through insulated vehicles, as they  promise. And, what would they do with the fish that remains unsold.  Secondly, where would all the fish vehicles be parked. The wholesale fish market is not an yard to  park the  vehicles. We have issued letters to the traders,” and added that they have received a letter from the traders that they would comply with all the other guidelines.

She clarified that “we cannot issue trade licence.”

“They have to either contact the  fisheries department or MMC for  trade licence,”  said the member secretary Ashok  Kumar.

It may be recalled that the Margao  wholesale fish traders had  urged the  SGPDA, whose land is being used to  conduct the  fish trade at Fatorda, Margao, to give them formal permission to do so, which would help them apply for  the mandated  fish trade licence with the  FDA.

They have dashed in all three letters ever since the  government banned the import of fish post-  formalin in  fish  row.

The  SGPDA had  responded to the traders stating that the  point  would be discussed during   Monday’s meeting, and accordingly a decision would be taken to  grant them the  NoCs. Interestingly, some  fish traders were seen  waiting outside the meeting  hall  to know about the SGPDA decision.During the meeting, it was also decided to  randomly conduct  post-occupancy audit of the buildings  in the town as there are complaints of ‘no parking space left by the builders.’

Ponda MLA  Ravi Naik and  Margao MLA Digambar Kamat were present for the meeting amongst others.

 

