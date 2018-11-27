SGPDA to conduct inspection of ‘wholesale fish market’ today

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The chairperson of South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA) Renuka Da Silva, on Monday, informed that the NOCs for using SGPDA area for carrying out fish trade, which would help the Margao wholesale fish traders to apply for FDA licence, would be granted to them only after conducting the site inspection.

This decision was taken during the SGPDA meeting held at the conference hall.

Speaking to the media after the hour-long close-door meeting, Da Silva said, “It was decided during the meeting to conduct the inspection of the wholesale fish market. The members present suggested to inspect the area as the Margao wholesale fish traders have stated that they would comply with the FDA guidelines. The issue being sensitive, and directly related to the health of the people, and, moreover, its epicentre being Fatorda-Margao, a resolution was adopted during today’s meeting to inspect the area on Tuesday. Today, the meeting was adjourned, and it would be continued on Tuesday after the inspection.”

Asked whether it has been decided in- principle to grant NOCs to wholesale fish traders as the SGPDA is the owner of the market, the SGPDA chairperson said that it would be decided collectively after Tuesday’s inspection.

“We are not saying that we are not giving them the NOCs, but we have other two major concerns – whether all would bring in fish through insulated vehicles, as they promise. And, what would they do with the fish that remains unsold. Secondly, where would all the fish vehicles be parked. The wholesale fish market is not an yard to park the vehicles. We have issued letters to the traders,” and added that they have received a letter from the traders that they would comply with all the other guidelines.

She clarified that “we cannot issue trade licence.”

“They have to either contact the fisheries department or MMC for trade licence,” said the member secretary Ashok Kumar.

It may be recalled that the Margao wholesale fish traders had urged the SGPDA, whose land is being used to conduct the fish trade at Fatorda, Margao, to give them formal permission to do so, which would help them apply for the mandated fish trade licence with the FDA.

They have dashed in all three letters ever since the government banned the import of fish post- formalin in fish row.

The SGPDA had responded to the traders stating that the point would be discussed during Monday’s meeting, and accordingly a decision would be taken to grant them the NoCs. Interestingly, some fish traders were seen waiting outside the meeting hall to know about the SGPDA decision.During the meeting, it was also decided to randomly conduct post-occupancy audit of the buildings in the town as there are complaints of ‘no parking space left by the builders.’

Ponda MLA Ravi Naik and Margao MLA Digambar Kamat were present for the meeting amongst others.