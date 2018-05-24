Sewage plant: Colva VP to decide next course of action

COLVA: Residents of Colva village have put a stop to ongoing work of the Sewerage Infrastructural Development Corporation of Goa while the panchayat is considering the next course of action against the plant after it issued a stop work order earlier this month.

Residents from Colva had last week forced all work on the laying of pipes for the sewerage network to be stopped as the May 15 deadline had crossed.

Speaking to this daily, the sarpanch said that work of fixing the roads had been taken up in several parts of the village and would continue before the monsoon arrive. The panchayat had issued a stop work order earlier this month to the sewerage corporation demanding submission of plans.

Colva VP sarpanch Antonio Fernandes said no plans were received. “We sent the stop work order earlier this month and gave the sewerage corporation 15 days to submit detail plans of the construction of the project, laying of pipelines in the village and details of the treatment of sewerage waste water. But we have not received any plans till date. We will decide the next course of action after the general body meeting to be held next month,” he said.

The previous panchayat body had issued an NOC but after the recently held gram sabha, locals have objected to the granting of NOC. They pointed out that the NOC had been issued only for the village of Colva and said the corporation was misusing the NOC by creating a plant that would cater to the neighbouring villages.

Though it is yet to finalise the next step to take after the issuing of the stop work order, the panch members along with the VP secretary and sarpanch will discuss the issue and decide whether or not to revoke the NOC that was issued to the corporation.