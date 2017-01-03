Sewage overflow: Mapusa health centre asks district hospital to take corrective steps

MAPUSA: Mapusa urban health centre, on Tuesday, asked the district hospital to take corrective steps to stop overflow of sewage from a sewerage chamber. The problem has been happening for a long time due to which people visiting the hospital are facing a lot of inconvenience.

According to information, it has been months that the chamber in the parking area of the hospital has been overflowing as a result of which sewage gets accumulated in the premises making it a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes. Also, the foul smell from the filthy water causes inconvenience for the people.

The hospital management, on various occasions, has used soil tankers to empty the soak pit but still the problem persists.

Hospital sources informed that the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation is yet to hand over the hospital building to PWD and, as a result, the maintenance work is getting hampered.

Sources also informed that the sewage treatment plant is not functioning properly as it is choked with plastic waste which is being dumped in the toilets by patients and others.

When contacted medical superintendant Dr Geeta Kakodkar, she said that “for the last two- three months we have been pursuing the matter with PWD to take up repair work but as it is taking a long time we have decide to engage soil tankers which will empty the tank everyday till PWD prepares estimates for the repair work.”

She further added that “they have already asked the PWD to prepare estimates for undertaking repair work of sewage treatment plant.”

Mapusa urban health centre has asked the district hospital officials to initiate measures to stop the sewage overflow. “We have written a letter as regards the overflowing sewage asking the hospital to take corrective steps,” said health officer Dr Anant Palekar.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Francis D’Souza agreed that overflowing sewerage chamber is a major concern and that “a permanent solution will be connecting hospital to the sewerage system which will be ready in a few months. Overflowing sewage chambers is a universal problem in Goa as laterite soil does not soak.” He further informed that he has already asked officials to ensure that the tank is emptied and spoken to PWD also, adding, even the money has been sanctioned by the department.