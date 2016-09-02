Several Margao streets to remain dark this Chaturthi

MARGAO: Several streets coming under the Margao municipal council (MMC) jurisdiction are likely to remain dark this Ganesh Chaturthi, as demand of the residents to illuminate the streets before Chaturthi, which will be celebrated from September 5 onwards, may not be met on time.

The Margao municipality Friday opened an e-tender, which was floated to invite bids for purchasing electrical material aimed at illuminating the streets coming under the MMC jurisdiction. However, as the process to finalise the bids could take seven more days, the purpose for which the tender was floated has been defeated.

The e-tender was opened on Friday evening in the presence of MMC accounts officer, municipal engineers and other officials. Sources said the civic body had invited the bids for the purchase of electrical material for a third time since there was no response earlier. “Only one party was bidding for it earlier and hence it was delayed. This time, as there are two bidders, we managed to complete the process,” said an accounts and taxation official.

Electrical material worth Rs ten lakh was required by the council, which had adopted a resolution earlier in its last meeting to purchase the electrical equipment and fixtures through MMC funds and submit the same to the power department for

fixation.

According to councillors, the streets of Agalli, old Chowgule College and new Chowgule College areas, Borda, Gogol junction, Comba, old market, new market, Gandhi market and several other streets under the MMC jurisdiction will remain in darkness during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, this year.

“When we gheraoed the electricity department officials, the executive engineer assured us that the fixtures and bulbs will be fixed before the Ganesh festival. But nothing has happened. There are nearly 30 electricity poles without the fixtures. This Ganesh festival will surely be in dark,” lamented councillor Tito Florenz Cardoz.

Councillor Jose Fernandes claimed that nearly 50 fixtures are required to illuminate the streets in his ward no 7.

Chairperson of Margao municipality Babita Prabhudesai, however, said that the civic body has opened the tender to purchase the material “and very soon, it will be bought.” She, however, stressed that it is for the first time that MMC has floated a tender to purchase such material. Her critics, however, feel that the purpose has not been served.