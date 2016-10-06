Seven untold American stories at A Reverie

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

A Reverie in Calangute stands out as a niche – serving food that evolves every season, with stratospheric standards and an ever-evolving innovativeness. It is nurtured with love from chef de cuisine Aakritee and Virendra’s passion for food and beverage and everything related to it. Dining here is not only about the meal, but the one-of-a-kind experience.

They began this season with an especially curated seven-day special menu in collaboration with the American Food Fiesta 2016, and I had the pleasure of partaking in the same. The objective of the festival, which was organised by US Government’s Department of Agriculture in India and Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI), was to highlight high quality US origin food and beverages.

A Reverie was among the nine premium five start hotels and restaurants that worked in association to create the Grand American Food Fiesta and developed an exclusive menu using US origin products in fusion with Indian ingredients.

It was a dramatic evening I must say. The culinary experience is a play that shows off brilliance through aroma, texture and flavour. These installations (some look so good that you don’t feel like eating it) are designed to be provocative, tell a story or simply evoke an emotion.

So the drama began with ‘a Mackerel in the garden’. The hay-smoke cured mackerel, black olive soil, maple mustard dressing, cider pickled vegetables, micro green lawn, leaves and flowers was a great start. The taste of the tangy mackerel slivers and the crunch of the black olive soil and micro green lawn led me to wipe out not just the mackerel but the garden too. Along came the bonsai shrimp which was pretty something. Tempura battered shrimps were delicately placed on an artificial bonsai plant.

For mains I thought the couch potatoes and magic mushrooms heightened the dining experience through textures and flavours. How right I was. ‘Faux’ risotto – truffle and smoked parmesan sauce, ‘true’ risotto – wild mushroom ragout, parmesan tuile, mushrooms – shitake, oyster and woodear and fluffy potato fritters, straw, mash and wedges sounds a lot, but trust me it was extremely light yet hearty.

The Old chicken was succulent and juicy. Attribute it to the way it was cooked under coal or to Aakritee and chef Walid Bousnina who along with the team experiment to ensure that the best is bettered with the best for guests. The accompaniments – mint couscous, chickpea salsa, vegetables casserole pan gravy, preserved lime and the prune rosewater gel went well with the aged chicken leg confit and chicken breast shish taouk.

I enjoyed the meal as chef Walid and Aakritee discussed food and new experiments to be tried out. Basically, everything that night was about deliciousness. Regret not! Though the American Food Fiesta wound up some time back, the dishes are incorporated in their menu (at least for the time being).

And then came the most exciting part of the evening, the dessert. The wait was long… for Virendra had guaranteed me at the start of the evening that their signature Lime and berry designer collection would blow me away. He was right! With twenty different elements on a platter, with methods that very well reached a hundred, this was truly the star of the evening. There can be no justice done, trying to explain the dessert as one has to see, taste and enjoy it to believe the goodness packed in so intricately.

An attempt to describe it all – lemon cheese cake dressed as cranberry but not a cranberry, cranberry mousse dressed as green lime, lemon sponge dressed as blackberry, raspberry sorbet, lime gelato and lime and berry popping crystals, strawberry coulis, lime air, candied herbs berry glass, meringue chards, strawberry pearls and green lime dust. There couldn’t be anything so refreshing and delicious as this.

Aakritee and Virendra are always ahead of their game when it comes to serving a divine culinary experience by triggering memories through aromas, landscapes, childhood, surroundings and life. The creations here are dishes that can be sinful and insane if you please. The food is as sensual as it can get. A Reverie is that expression of the evolution of food on the table and the surrounding environment.