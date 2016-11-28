Seven films in race for ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal Prize

NT BUZZ

There are seven films competing for the International Council for Films, Television and Audio-visual Communication (ICFT)-UNESCO Gandhi Medal Prize from the International Film Section and one film from the Indian Panorama Section.

Director DFF, C Senthil Rajan said he is thankful to ICFT-UNESCO for giving this medal and announced the contestants for ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi medal prize which include ‘The Apology’ (Canada), ‘Beluga’ (Iran), ‘Cold of Kalandar’ (Turkey), ‘Exiled’ (Latvia), ‘The Family –Dementia’ (Spain), ‘Harmonia’ (Israel), ‘A Real Vermeer’ (The Netherlands) and ‘Allama’ (India).

Addressing the media secretary general, ICFT and jury member, Lola Poggi Goujan said she is glad to be a part of IFFI 2016. She added that ICFT, an official partner of UNESCO established in 1956, is an NGO aiming to stimulate the production and distribution of high quality audio-visual work, especially of young artists and media avocations at large. She further said the criteria for the Gandhi Medal will reflect UNESCO’s fundamental mandate of building peace in the minds of men and women, particularly human rights, intercultural dialogue, promotion and safeguard of diversity of cultural expressions.

Associate at ICFT, Xueyuan Hun said this year they have received a lot of good films from the 47th IFFI and therefore it has become difficult to decide upon the awardee. The award will not only be based on the film but also on the idea. She further said that the collaboration is a joint venture of ICFT and IFFI. Giving her views on Indian films she said that the film’s message and technical aspects is what she likes.

Talking about the Gandhi medal in detail, the panel informed that in 1994 UNESCO issued commemorative medal marking the 125th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, the world’s advocate of peace, tolerance and non-violence. The medal bears a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi engraved by the French artist Pierre-Yves Tremois. Etched underneath is the Mahatma’s message of hope ‘In the midst of darkness light prevails’. The reverse side carries the UNESCO logo.

