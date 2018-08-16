Seven festivals, one celebration

The sleepy village of Socorro was decked up for the seventh edition of the Patoienchem fest. The cultural event celebrated seven mini festivals as one mega event. Apart from commemorating Independence Day and the Feast of Assumption of Our Lady, the village also celebrate the World Goa Day, Konkani Day, Ghumtacho Nazz, Goenche Jevonn, and the Patoienchem fest at the Our lady of Socorro Church.

The festival began with the flag hoisting and holy Mass. The cultural programme was held thereafter, beginning from 11 a.m. going up to late afternoon. People were served the very Goan delicacy – patoie, while they were treated to Konkani songs and dance. A Konkani book was released on this day speaking about the life of photographer Joel D’Souza, one of the main supporters of the festival, who passed on last year.