Seva Dal to ‘expose’ Modi govt failure on fuel prices

PANAJI: The Congress’ grassroots front organisation, the Seva Dal, will be launching a stir over the hike in petrol, diesel and LPG prices from September 30. Members of the Seva Dal will be distributing leaflets highlighting failures of the Modi government.

The leaflets comparing the prices of fuel during the UPA era and the present times will be distributed at every petrol pump, stated All India Seva Dal joint secretary and Goa in-charge Rakesh Shetty.

Shetty said that in 2014, the prices of crude oil were 109 dollar a barrel and petrol was sold for Rs 52 a litre, but now the rupee has hit 70-per dollar mark and yet the fuel prices were not coming down, instead it has increased and petrol is costing Rs 70-75 a litre.

He said that when Congress was in power, BJP leaders used to hit the streets for every little hike in petrol prices, adding, excise duty in petrol has gone up since May 2014 by 211.7 per cent. Central excise duty has been hiked 12 times since BJP came to power, he stated.

He said that RTI query has revealed that the Modi government is selling petrol to 15 foreign countries at just Rs 34 per litre and diesel to 29 countries at Rs 37 a litre, adding, these countries include England, Australia, USA, Malaysia and Israel.

In July 2017, he said, the Congress party had demanded that petrol and diesel be brought under GST ambit but Modi government refused to comply with the demands.

He said that the Seva Dal will launch their protest in Mandrem in north and Margao in the south.

In Mardol, Seva Dal activists will launch the protest by taking a bullock cart around from a petrol pump and distribute leaflets to people sensitising them on fuel prices.

He said that while unemployed youth are agitated, professionals like doctors, engineers and architects were compelled to work as constables due to lack of jobs. He alleged that the government was refusing to divulge any information even under RTI on the job scenario.

He said Seva Dal will appeal to the Goan youth to join Seva Dal which is progressing under the able leadership of Rahul Gandhi. He said, on October 1, they will observe a hunger strike to express solidarity with the mining dependents at Azad Maidan. On October 2, they will launch swachchata drive and ‘Mandovi bachao andolan’.