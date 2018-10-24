Set Up World Class Food Testing Lab At Earliest

Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu has announced a proposal for setting up of a world class laboratory to test food quality in Goa by the Export Inspection Agency (EIA) and the Quality Council of India (QCI), both agencies of the government of India. Goans have been concerned over toxic chemicals in fish for several months. There are revelations of toxic elements in chicken, vegetables, fruits and milk too. In that light Prabhu’s promise is welcome. The EIA and the QCI follow world standards. EIA certificates are accepted by food authorities in Europe, Japan and the USA, so Goans can have trust in these agencies. Prabhu has also promised a mobile testing van and an online mechanism to take care of complaints about quality of the edible items across Goa. Goans have lost faith in the state food and drug administration (FDA) as far as fish is concerned. Constant assurance by the state health ministry of everything being alright with FDA tests has failed to inspire confidence in the people.

The announcement by Prabhu has come a few days after an announcement made by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane that a world class laboratory would be set up in the state to check fish for contamination. Rane had earlier said that the charge of checking quality of fish would be given to an agency either from Singapore or Japan. Why that idea was thought of and why that was given up has not been told to the people of Goa. Ever since the formalin in fish controversy broke out in the state in July this year the government has been promising one step or the other but has miserably failed to restore people’s trust in the FDA. Rather than taking serious steps and ensuring that not only fish but other food items were also free from contamination, the state government has resorted to ad-hoc measures. The government first banned import of fish only to lift it after the 15-day ban period ended. The checking method to detect presence of formalin was found to be inadequate and had to be abandoned soon after it was launched. The government thereafter came with the idea of allowing people to check fish for presence of formalin by using ready to use kit developed by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) but failed to inform people how to use it.

It is not only fish that has been found to contain toxic chemicals but also other food items, including chicken, milk, vegetables and fruits. Animal Husbandry Minister Mauvin Godinho says much of the milk imported from other states is adulterated. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has himself accepted that there were apprehensions among Goans that the fish brought from other states to the local markets was preserved with formalin. TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai also expressed a similar view, noting that people were not buying fish brought from other states to the local markets. The FDA has failed to assure people about safe quality of fish since the formalin scare broke out. The FDA has failed to assure safety standards also on food items including vegetables, fruits and milk. The faith in FDA began to be eroded after it “managed” to carry out tests on 18 odd samples of fish drawn by the raiding teams on July 12 within hours and found that the quantity of formalin was “within permissible limits.” After claiming that it has been conducting tests the FDA has now accepted that it does not have the technology to carry out certain types of tests. A machine to test milk adulteration given by the Centre is lying unused at the FDA for close to two years.

On one hand the state government is contemplating a ban on import of fish and on the other they are talking of setting up world class testing food facilities. Rather than sending confusing signals to the public, the state health ministry must prepare a proper roadmap. Goans at large should be informed that a world class laboratory cannot be set up overnight. Until the time such a laboratory is set up, the health ministry has to put in place a credible testing system. The FDA in its present avatar cannot be trusted for monitoring of safety standards. We saw how the FDA registered fish traders against no proper business addresses. How can we expect FDA to establish such rigorous testing and rejection system that fish traders fear to bring fish preserved with formalin? Maybe qualified private agencies can be engaged to test fish until the world class laboratory comes up. The state government should meanwhile identify a suitable site and find technical manpower to see that the laboratory is set up at the earliest.