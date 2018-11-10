Set up FDA testing centres in fish markets: Ibrahim  

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR| NT

PANAJI: President of Margao Wholesale Fish Market Association Maulana Ibrahim has said that the state Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) needs to set up testing centres at each of the six to seven major fish markets across Goa, so that the fish consumers, who have stopped buying fish following the formalin controversy are attracted back to the fish markets.

Admitting that he has no issue over the decision of the government to check the fish imported into Goa at the state check-posts, Ibrahim said that rather than testing the fish for toxic substances, at faraway border points, it would be better if the same is done before the very eyes of the fish buyers, at the FDA testing centres near the fish markets.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ in an exclusive interview, Ibrahim, who is the top-most fish wholesaler in the state, admitted that the fish business in Goa has been badly affected post-formalin controversy.

“The sales of fish have gone down by 50 per cent, with half the fish consumers stopping purchase of fish altogether,” Ibrahim informed, while observing that the FDA official Iva Fernandes, who had traced formalin in fish, when the first related raid was conducted at the Margao fish market, in July, earlier this year, should now be appointed in-charge of fish testing across markets in Goa. “People trust her, and making her fish testing in-charge would be important for the confidence building measures aimed at the consumers of fish,” he noted.

Speaking further, Ibrahim acknowledged that the fishermen’s association based in Malpe, in coastal Karnataka, has admitted about presence of formalin in its initial consignment imported by Goa. “The Malpe fishing harbour did admit about detecting formalin in one of its consignment, in the month of July, earlier this year and then rectified the same, and since then the fish is coming regularly to Goa from that place,” he informed.

Ibrahim observed that demanding certificate of guarantee from suppliers of fish from other states would be difficult and furthermore do no good, since in contrast to Goa, which has only three to four fishing jetties, there are 23 such jetties in Karnataka, from Karwar to Mangalore, and getting certificates for each loaded truck of fish is not possible for them.

“And then what certainty is there in such certificates, which could have been procured by paying money to the authorities in other states, especially as it is a possibility,” he questioned, further suggesting that instead, checking the fish arriving in Goa, at the FDA testing centers, set up near the fish markets, and receiving the certificate would be more trustworthy.

Replying to a question, Ibrahim said that his association fully supports the government in implementation of safety guidelines for the fish imported to Goa. “However, the suppliers of fresh fish arriving in Goa from nearby places in Maharashtra like Devgad, Malvan, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which are hardly 200 kms away, should receive certain relaxations, especially as these fish reach within 4 to 6 hours to Goa,” he said, pointing out that smaller and fresh fish arriving to Goa from such places, were previously bought in mini, open vehicles and not insulated ones, which are actually required along with the cooling unit, when the fish is imported in faraway states like Andhra Pradesh.

Answering another question, Ibrahim said that the Wholesale Fish Market Association has now procured an office at Margao, which should have been done long before. “We now have an address for our association,” he noted.

On a parting note, Ibrahim said that he owes his identity as well as business to Goa, and in the interest of the state would like to import fresh, chemical-free fish. “It is not easy to build trust in people once it is broken,” he said, concluding that however, efforts to rebuild it would be continued from his side.