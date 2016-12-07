Set up advisory panel on development: Francis tells MMC

NT NETWORK

Claiming that it takes at least two years to process a development-related file, Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, who is also the Mapusa MLA, asked the Mapusa Municipal Council (MMC) to set up advisory committee for developmental works for which each councillor is allotted Rs 30 lakh.

D’Souza was speaking after inaugurating the plaque of the road near the old Chandrakant garage, Khorlim, which has been named in memory of freedom fighter from Mapusa Late Dattaram Baburao Dhuri. D’Souza also inaugurated the work of beautification of Sateri Devasthan and a toilet in ward 17.

Speaking further, D’Souza called upon people to keep the surroundings clean. He also said that people will stay healthy if the surroundings are kept clean which is the dream of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, “People are defecating in the open which is bad. In Mapusa, work of Rs 100 crore worth sewerage network is going on. This will resolve the problem of sewage that is being released in the gutters.”

MMC chairperson Sandeep Falari informed the gathering that the MMC has taken up works of nullahs behind the market. Besides, work on a nullah in ward 15 at Ganganagar has been taken up under WRD. The MMC will also be taking up the work of garden at Khorlim, he added.

Ward 17 councillor Rajshign Rane said that that the toilets were last renovated almost 15 years ago and are utilised by 28 families. Beautification of Sateri Devasthan has been taken up at a cost of Rs 6 lakh which will be borne by the MMC.