Thursday , 5 October 2017
Session on GST return filing at GCCI

Posted by: nt October 5, 2017 in Business

PANAJI: Post implementation of the GST and more so after the filing of the first GST returns, tax payers in Goa are faced with several queries relating understanding of GST, procedural issues, GSTN, etc. With view  to understanding  the  problems  faced and to interact with the industry, the  central GST Commissioner  and their officials  will be conducting  an interactive  session on  October 6, from 4 pm  at the GCCI convention hall, Panaji. Officials will interact one to one with tax payers and try to find solutions to their problems. Interested taxpayers are requested to attend the session and interact  with the CGST officials first hand. NT

 

