Session on GST return filing at GCCI

PANAJI: Post implementation of the GST and more so after the filing of the first GST returns, tax payers in Goa are faced with several queries relating understanding of GST, procedural issues, GSTN, etc. With view to understanding the problems faced and to interact with the industry, the central GST Commissioner and their officials will be conducting an interactive session on October 6, from 4 pm at the GCCI convention hall, Panaji. Officials will interact one to one with tax payers and try to find solutions to their problems. Interested taxpayers are requested to attend the session and interact with the CGST officials first hand. NT

