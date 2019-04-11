Sesa switch to top gear against Telaulim

NT NETWORK

Panaji

SESA Football Academy and SCC Cavelossim maintained their unbeaten run in the Geno-GFA 1st Division League after registering wins in their respective encounters on Wednesday.

While Sesa recorded an easy 4-1 win over United Club of Telaulim at SAG ground, Utorda, SCC Cavelossim scripted a thrilling 2-1 win over Associacao Academica de Moira, said a press note by Goa Football Association (GFA).

At Utorda, Mark Barretto scored a brace while Kunal Salgaonkar and Stephen Colaco also got on the score sheet for SESA FA. Hanslum Furtado managed to score for Telaulim.

The teams started evenly but Hanslum Furtado gave Telaulim lead from the edge of the box.

Despite dominating the play, Sesa FA were unable to find the breakthrough and suffered a blow in the first half when their top goal scorer Olvin had to be subbed off after picking up a knock.

But the Academy boys responded just before the breather. Mark Barreto scored twice in the injury time of the first half after a good through ball from Dominic was converted into the back of the

net.

The second came in quick succession after Mark capitalised on a defensive error from Telaulim and chipped the ball over the onrushing keeper.

Kunal scored for Sesa Football Academy early in the second half after a brilliant display and team game. A pinpoint through ball was converted by an easy tap in from the number 9 of the club.

Telaulim’s defense looked much more organized after they conceded the third goal as both teams created good chances and shared equal possession of the ball.

Sesa Football Academy came close to scoring, hitting the bar twice in the second half. The team scored after Stephen Colaco shot from outside the box into the top right corner and made it 4 for the SFA boys. Mark Barreto was awarded the man of the match trophy for his brilliant performance throughout 90 minutes of the

game.