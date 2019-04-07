Sesa bounce back to hold Moira

GFA MEDIA

Panaji

Sesa FA registered a comeback in the second half to hold Associao Academica de Moira for a 2-2 draw in the Geno GFA First Division League match played at Sirsaim ground, on Saturday.

Sesa Football Academy conceded a goal right before the half time when Lloyd Mascarenhas free-kick was sent to the back of the net.

In the second half, Kunal came on the pitch and equalised for Sesa Football Academy in the 59th minute by scoring an excellent header for the team.

This turned out to be an excellent substitution by the coach. Sesa Football Academy scored in the 82nd minute of the game when their striker Olvin scored from inside the box. He has now eight goals to his name and is the leading goal scorer in the league.

Only a few minutes later Ashley who was playing as a central midfielder for Sesa Football Academy was shown a straight red card by the referee for protesting against a foul. They were reduced to ten men and in the dying minutes of the game, Manushawn scores an equalizer in the extra time for AA De Moira.

Olvin won Man of the match award yet again, his third in three games.