Seriously joking

ISL communication gap

So, it appears there was a communication problem between the ISL authorities and the security on the day two of FC Goa players were asked to get off the bus when the team was travelling to Margao for their home game against Kerala Blasters. On match day, all arrangements are done by ISL. The transport for the teams from the hotel to the stadium and back is handled by ISL. Except for the players, no one is allowed into the bus and it appears that due to a snap in the communication line, the security men were not made aware that the players who were asked to get down could have actually been in the bus but not joined the rest of the players in the dressing room as they were suspended by AIFF. “ISL apologised to FC Goa about the misunderstanding at an ISL meeting later on. The players could have been in the bus but not in the dressing room. They could have come with the rest till the stadium. The bus is only for the team and the technical staff. Not even the owners are allowed to be in the bus so as to avoid possibilities of match fixing,” an ISL source disclosed to The Navhind Times.

Crowd participation

The first time the crowd at the system was announced, it was obvious someone has goofed up. Around 19,000 odd people were announced when the actually capacity is 18,000. A friend who watches part of FC Goa matches on TV had this to say: “They normally announce on TV that over 18,000 odd people are present at the stadium.”

Good for ISL. The last year, ISL claim that the TV viewership was more or as much or little less than the TV viewership in Europe. It was hard to digest the fact but with no evidence as to how the figures were reached at, it was best to kept quiet. It now appears, the figures are based on someone’s imaginations because the crowd participation for matches all over India has dropped this year. A colleague who covers the ISL in Kolkata says the following is negligible in comparison to the attendance of the Kolkata derby matches. The situation appears to be similar in the other states. Perhaps, the novelty of the ISL is wearing out. It really does not matter because those who have invested will not give up without a fight.

Where are the finals?

In 2015, the venue of the finals – Fatorda stadium — was announced – if I am not mistaken — by the third round. We have entered the tenth round and the venue of the final has still not been announced. There are a lot of theories doing the rounds as to why the venue of the finals has not been announced. Here are some of them: *The organisers are still not sure which teams will make it to the finals or for that matter the semi-finals. *Apart from Kochi in Kerala, the crowd response has been weak. Wherever the finals, one thing is for sure — the crowd response will never be like the one that the ISL witnessed in the last final in Goa.

Missing VIP’s

Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’souza and family was one regular visitor to every FC Goa match last year. He has not been spotted around this time. Apart from the Deputy Chief Minister, many other ministers and MLAs dropped in to witness the matches. This does not appear to be the case this year around. The brother of a former MLA from the North is one of those who is seen quite often in the VIP area.

South V/s north divide

Football, many believe is enjoyed more by the people in the South than the North. There is no study to prove this. In fact, if one goes by the crowds in the Goa Professional League and the other tournaments organised by the Goa Football Association (GFA) there have always been more crowd at Duler stadium than the Fatorda stadium. In this ISL, however, there are more people coming from the North and very few from the south appear to be attending the FC Goa matches. Quite a few of the people coming in with passes — a majority actually do — appear to be Indians on a holiday to Goa. A strange coincidence, but a good one that too because Goa is known to share the best of what it has and is known for.

Blessings not required?

Last year, when the team’s performance had dipped and later soared there was talk it was because the bus carrying the players used to stop at the temple near the stadium for blessings. To do that, the bus used to corss the bus stand and turns left before taking the road into the city. The FC Goa bus now takes a turn near the Mathany Saldanha building and enters the stadium with no stop.

Hopefully, blessings and God will not be brought into the picture now.