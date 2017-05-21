Seriously joking

Let us be witness to change in Indian football

We are at a time of the year to start thinking of the U-17 World Cup. In around five months, figuratively, the world will be coming to India and Goa is going to be one of the States to be enjoying this largesse in a special way.

What is the standard of a U-17 World Cup?

When it was announced that Goa could be a venue, I did not have an answer to this question nor do I have one now. However, over the years I have begun to get a glimpse and the picture has started to take shape because of the way our own boys in the under-age tournaments being held in Goa have been playing.

It is a fact that fan participation has been abysmal. If there is hardly anyone attending I-League matches, how can we expect people coming for under age tournaments. Through time, I have begun to see the participation of parents and siblings of the under age children participating and the sign, though blurred at times has been encouraging.

During an interaction with some FIFA officials in Goa a few years back I was told by a Goan who attended the U-17 World Cup in the past: the quality of football is astonishing. I began to believe but was sceptic.

Enthusiasm for a tournament stems from how a team following performs. The India that most of us will be following is India. Initially, I was not enthused. I think it was because of the regime that was followed and what I thought was wrong was the secrecy that covered the entire training process. It was difficult to obtain any or little information of what the boys were doing and what was fed was fed through a channel and one seemed prone to be doctored. A public relation link and most such links are a farce.

A lot has changed after Matos has taken over — not just for the press but more importantly the probables. I watched quite a few sessions in Benaulim and each time there was a better attitude, a feeling of happiness that is led through openness and equality that was seen through the boys. One of the good things that Matos did was keep the channel of selection open and fair. Boys and the press were told that new faces could join and old faces could be asked to leave. There was no ambiguity in this philosophy of Matos.

Through times around four boys were asked to go home and new faces started being included. It started becoming clear that the best were always welcome and that football talent in India is not limited to just a few handpicked.

The team left for a tour to Europe and the initial results did not seem to be good. India kept losing but coach Matos did not lose heart. Before the teams departure he had said, “This is a learning process for me and the boys.” We learn with mistakes and we still keep learning with positives. This is or at least should be our attitude.

The India probables now in Europe started their tour in Portugal and the results were initially not forthcoming. Despite the losses, Matos never gave up because, as he said before leaving, his first objective was to assess the boys. He was with the boys in Goa for quite a while and was clear that he needed to play the boys with better opponents to be in a better position to size them.

After about a month in Portugal, and quite a few defeats, the boys have started winning and they won against the Italian U-17 hopefuls and this in itself is a good signal. The probables beat the Italians, but that does not mean that the Indian team is set to win the U-17 World Cup.

Infact, the boys from India are far from the title. However, what the win signals is that India is going to put up a fight and not whimper. This is encouraging because football is not in the blood of Indians. However, it does not mean it cannot get into the blood stream.

For years, hockey was known to be the game of the country. Astroturf changed all that and slowly cricket began to take over and with the money that has come with it, cricket is now the game that draws maximum crowds.

The game of the Englishman, at least that was what it was known as, is become the game from this part of the continent. So, why not football? This is a change in the thought process. At least, mine.

Someone recently said: “passion is not everything.” I am beginning to believe so. Like many in Goa, I too was upset and still do have my reservations about the ISL not because of what they are doing to football but because of the manner thy treated a person who is the bastion of football in India.

It has hurt many in Goa and that feeling will linger on. Hopefully, one day the feeling will peter away. That may take some more time. But time is not a hindrance when the compass points to an honest direction.

Perhaps, India hosting the U-17 World Cup is the first indicator of change. Let us be witness to that change and the best way we can show that is by joining the World Cup party. Let us not expect an invite for the World Cup. Instead, with our hats own, let us start marching to the destinations where the tickets will be sold and try to be the first to buy one and be witness to the change in Indian football.