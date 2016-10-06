Serial murders: two convicted yet again

MAPUSA: Two murderers Chandrakant Talwar and Cyron Rodrigues who were in August convicted by Mapusa district court for the murder of a 25-year-old Bicholim girl and are presently serving time in Colvale jail, were on Thursday again convicted for the 2009 murder of another woman who sought lift from them at Verna and was murdered on the way.

It must be noted here that earlier both the accused were acquitted in the alleged murder of a fisher woman from Verna.

On Thursday, the additional sessions’ district court Judge Vijaya Pol convicted the accused in Malati Yadav murder case, while acquitting the accused Grishmi alias Sonia Talwar. The sentence will be pronounced on Friday.

It may be recalled that in 2009, serial murders were reported in the state wherein women were kidnapped and later murdered after being relieved of gold ornaments.

The police had arrested Chandrakant Talwar, a resident of Panaji and Cyron Rodrigues of Merces, Grishmi alias Sonia Talwar wife of Chandrakant and one minor for the crime.

According to police, on one case, Malati Yadav was offered lift to Panaji by Chandrakant Talwar and Cyron Rodrigues and his girlfriend, who was then minor, from Verna, and later was strangulated to death by Talwar and her body burnt at Corjuem.

Throwing more light on the case, they informed that on October 12, 2009 at around 4.30 pm, Malati was walking towards bus stand at Verna (where she was working) to go to Calangute, she was stopped and offered lift till Panaji and as there was already a girl in the car, she sat in the car. She was asked to sit on the front seat next to Cyron Rodrigues who was driving the car. When the car reached near Goa Velha, the accused Chandrakant Talwar asked Cyron to move the car via Curca road. On reaching Curca bridge accused Chandrakant Talwar who was sitting on the back seat strangulated Malati using a wire. Later, they proceeded towards Mapusa with the body in the car. On reaching near petrol pump Cyron purchased diesel in a bottle and then went towards Corjuem-Aldona, and disposed of the body by setting it afire after pouring diesel on it at Corjuem.

After disposing of the body, the three accused proceeded to Mayem and stayed in a hotel. Next day on October 13, they travelled to Mapusa where Chandrakant Talwar’s wife Grishmi alias Sonia Talwar was waiting for them at the bus stand, the police added. Talwar then forced his wife to accompany him to the Mapusa market and sell the ornaments which were taken off from the body worth Rs 50,000 to a goldsmith. After selling the ornaments, the accused left for Mumbai by a bus.

The case was registered under sections 365, 302, 394, 201 read with Section 120(B) against the accused, and the Crime Branch police arrested the accused in Mumbai on October 16.

Public prosecutor Sunita Nagvekar demanded death penalty for both the accused, terming the act as brutal and inhuman.

Nagvekar argued that “the case is rarest of rare and the gravity of the offence is proven that it was barbaric act as the accused had committed four murders in three days.”

She also cited two orders – state of Uttar Pradesh versus S Satish and Renukabai versus state of Maharashtra, wherein Supreme Court had upheld the death penalties awarded to the accused by the lower court.

Advocate Prashant Parab and Harshal Ghate appeared for Chandrakant Talvar and Cyron Rodrigues while advocate Gopal Kanekar appeared for Grishmi alias Sonia Talwar who was acquitted in the case and for the state advocate Francis Noronha and advocate Sunita Nagvekar appeared. It may recalled that on August 29, the additional district court had convicted both the accused and sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment under various sections of IPC for abducting and murdering Sharmila Mandrekar, 25-year-old from Bicholim. She was abducted from Bicholim on October 10, 2009, raped and murdered at Socorro-Porvorim.