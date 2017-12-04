Serendipity – the all-encompassing art festival is back

“Despite few people taking up the violation case to National Green Tribunal (NGT) and opposing the unique festival of ideas, from the government side I would want to extend my full support to Serendipity Festival. Let’s make it a central focal point and a grander event next year,” said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who was speaking at the inaugural of Serendipity Arts Festival (SAF) on Thursday.

Referring to Serendipity case in the NGT he said that in the state there is always opposition but it will not stop things from functioning and that his governmnet wishes to work towards making this event greater next year.

Addressing the gathering, chief patron and founder, Serendipity Arts Trust, Sunil Munjal said that it is their privilege that the local people and the government of Goa is supportive of their initiative and that they wish to make this festival a cultural focus. “It is fine that few people have opposed it, but the government’s support is all that matters. For the festival we have been attracting many young artistes and there are more than 73 projects that have been put up this year,” he said.

Describing the idea behind the festival, Munjal said that if you look at history the patrons of arts have always been the royalty and they have been working towards bringing together all art forms under one roof and that is also the motive of Serendipity. “We have made the festival accessible to all by providing wheelchair facilities, braile catalogue, etc. We hope to promote arts education and revive interdisciplinary arts through collaborations between organisations, artists and audiences,” added Munjal.

(The Serendipity Arts Festival will take place at various venues in Panaji city and will be open till December 22. Details: www.serendipityartsfestival.com.)