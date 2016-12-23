Serendipity Arts Festival to present Coke Studio at Grand Finale

NT BUZZ

The Grand Finale at the Serendipity Arts Festival promises to be high decibel and entertaining. The eight-day interdisciplinary event will conclude with a finale at DB Ground today on December 23 from 7 to 10 p.m. with a stellar cast of artistes hosted by Coke Studio, one of India’s most loved and popular fusion music properties.

To get the beats going will be singer and multi-instrumentalist, Papon along with Parvaaz, a Bangalore based rock band. While rooted in folk, Papon has brought in wide variety of influences, all of which are reflected in the array of his performances. Parvaaz’ forte is psychedelic rock which will definitely get the energies going.

Thrilled at being asked to play at the event, Papon (Angaraag Mahanta), said, “To connect with people at a festival like this is a great opportunity for any artist and it gives me immense pleasure to be performing at the Serendipity Arts Festival, for Coke Studio. The festival celebrates diversity in art, music, dance, theatre, food and photography and I’m looking forward to being there in Goa as a part of this movement.”

Khaled Parvez from Parvaaz said, “Performing at Coke Studio will be a unique experience for us, as we will be a part of the grand finale performance for the Serendipity Arts Festival. There is nothing more rewarding for an artist than to be a part of a multidisciplinary arts festival. It’s a super platform and we can’t wait to get there and be a part of this great vision.”

(Serendipity Arts Festival will be held till December 23 at various venues like Adil Shah Palace, Gracia de Orta garden, Old GMC Complex, Kala Academy, Football ground, SAG ground and Campal bungalow. It is an open event, but one needs to register online to get free passes. The media partner of this event is The Navhind Times. To access the festival calendar and for free registration, visit www.serendipityartsfestival.com)