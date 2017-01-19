Sequeira objects to Michael’s nomination over NGPDA post; returning officer upholds nomination

CALANGUTE: Returning officer Sheru Shirodkar for Calangute constituency on Thursday upheld the nomination of BJP candidate Michael Lobo to Calangute constituency seat, which was objected to by Congress candidate Joseph Sequeira claiming that Lobo was still holding the post of chairmanship of North Goa Planning and Development Authority (NGPDA) and, hence, he was holding the office of profit.

On Thursday, Sequeira filed an objection pointing out the ‘discrepancy’ following which the returning officer called both the parties and heard arguments of both sides. However, the returning officer released the order in favour of Lobo, upholding his nomination.

At a press conference, Sequeira stated that Lobo had resigned from the post of NGPDA chairman on January 13, but was fooling the voters claiming that he would regularise illegal structures in the CRZ of the ODP.

Sequeira said that Lobo cannot influence voters by giving false promises regarding regularisation of illegal structures. He said NGPDA has no powers to regularise illegal structures in CRZ.

On the other hand, Lobo told the press that he had resigned from the post on January 13, before filing his nomination papers. Regarding the illegal structures in the CRZ, he said, these have been brought in the ODP and the final ODP will see that the structures are regularised.