Separate dept at GMC on cards to streamline blood bank functioning

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In order to streamline the functioning of blood bank and blood testing at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, the state government, on Friday, decided to create separate department of blood transfusion and immunohematology at the state’s premier medical institute.

“We have taken a decision to set up separate department of blood transfusion and immunohematology. It will be a separate department under the blood bank at the GMC,” said Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

Rane said that a note has been moved by him to appoint associate professor from Department of Pathology Dr M V Mallya as the head of this department.

“Today, we are running various super specialties such as urology, cardiology and endocrinology at the GMC, and we do not want blood samples to be taken out for testing. So, in view of this, within the next 30-45 days, we are going to streamline the functioning at the GMC, and we will make this as central lab and centre of excellence,” he said.

He assured that the government will take all the required steps to have proper backup machines, proper application specialist and biomedical engineer at the lab, so that cases of emergency can be dealt with round-the-clock in a professional manner.

He assured to bring standardization in the laboratories at the GMC on the lines of top laboratories in the country.

The GMC administration and state government have started the process for obtaining National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) on a priority basis, he added.

“The GMC is one of the few medical institutions which are going for NABL accreditation. The dean Pradeep Naik has been appointed as a nodal officer, along with a joint secretary to ensure that steps are taken for NABL accreditation on a priority, and this will be pursued and monitored by the public health department,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Health Minister held a meeting with the doctors at the blood bank and pathologists, and after hearing their grievances, he assured to address their difficulties.

“I visited all the sections of the blood bank, understood the function and problems of the doctors. Whatever required will be done,” he assured.