Sentinel of the ceramic art

NT BUZZ he speaks about his works, keeping his level of creativity and why there should be no distinction between art and craft

Arti Das| NT BUZZ

Playing with clay may be considered as something unworthy or even dirty. But at the end of this creative process it is an art which we need to understand. The potters are no less than artists who bring out imagery which reflects a creative mindset.

Auroville-based ceramic artist Adil Writer is one such individual who does not like to distinguish between art and craft. For him everything that is handmade right from painting to pottery to origami is ‘kala’ or art. “This is the mindset of the British when they started this trend in our country. In schools we have these two sections—art and craft, where the craftwork of a child is not given prominence. We need to get rid of this. In Sanskrit there’s just one word ‘kala’ (art) and the one who practices kala is ‘kalakar’ (artist). We need to get rid of the attitude that says ‘yeh mitti hai’,” says Writer who is here in Goa for his solo show ‘Sentinels —Ceramics and Paintings’, which is being exhibited at Cube Gallery, Moira.

Speaking about his ceramic collection at this exhibition, Writer explains that most of his works on show are inspired by the gateposts of Goan houses. “When I was here in Goa for a group show last year I spotted these gateposts during my morning walks with Cube gallerist, Sonny Singh. When I went to my studio these gateposts started reflecting in my work, subconsciously. Sonny saw these images on Facebook and he told me that I must exhibit this collection here in Goa because it was germinated in Goa. For me these gateposts are very interesting. They in many ways reflect the character of a person who is living in that house,” says Writer.

Writer has been working with high fired ceramics for almost 20 years now and loves his art as it takes form organically. “When I am firing my work in the kiln, I don’t know how it will turn out. Also when I paint I use lot of clay, sand as my medium. So, the next day even I don’t know how the painting will turn out and for me that uncertainty of results is what keeps me going.”

Writer also likes to infuse subtle statements in his work. His work ‘Fair-O-Meter’ is based on our Indian obsession with fair skin. The 11 pieces of ceramics starts with pure white porcelain, ending up with dark-brown clay. Inspiration is drawn from the fair-o-meter which is a coloured strip in boxes selling fairness creams. “We have superstars selling these ` 5 fairness tubes which are nothing but carcinogenic lotions which harm your skin. But, we are so obsessed with it. Hope my fair-o-meter starts awareness and dialogue,” says Writer.

In other works Adil has used abandoned moulds of Barbie dolls found in the flea-markets of Barcelona. He is shaking the notion of the perfect figure and features of a human body with these works.

Recently Writer had collaborated with veteran artist Laxman Gaud and their exhibition was held at Mumbai. It was an enriching experience for him to work with Gaud. However when asked whether he is open to the idea of teaching ceramics, he replies negatively. “I don’t teach ceramics as one requires time, space and energy to do so; I break all the rules so I am the wrong one to teach!” says Writer.

Writer who is an architect by profession took up pottery as a hobby but never returned to architecture. “I did my bachelors from Sir JJ College of Architecture, Mumbai and then did my masters in urban design in Houston, USA. At one point twelve years later, clay took over my life,” says Writer who studied ceramics under Ray Meeker, an architect turned potter who along with his partner, Deborah Smith, had pioneered the concept of high fired ceramics in Southern India at the iconic Golden Bridge Pottery in Pondicherry.

Auroville has now become synonymous with potters and pottery studios. However Writer confirms that because there are so many studios every artist has to have his/her unique style, look, colour and feel of clay to stand out.

Writer who is a partner at Mandala Pottery says “We are happy doing our 20 pieces for small cafes and individuals rather than making a thousand pieces for a lifestyle store or for bulk export. If you do that you get stuck in the paper work rather than engaging in creativity.” Eighty per cent of his studio work is functional pottery.

He states: “And because there is such a healthy appetite for this in the current Indian mindset, artists like me can indulge in sculptural, studio ceramics on the side and tide things over. We are getting to see living memories of Goan streetscape in these gateposts at the Sentinels show as a result of this very situation.”

(The ‘Sentinels’ exhibition of ceramics and pottery is on till February 22 at Cube Gallery, next to main church, Moira)