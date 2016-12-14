Senior citizens forum of St Andrew’s parish, Vasco celebrates jubilee

PANAJI: Senior citizens forum, St Andrew’s parish, Vasco celebrated its 18th anniversary recently. The programme started with Holy Mass at 8.15 am followed by felicitation of meritorious students of SSC exams held in April 2016.

Stacy Fernandes with 92.53% stood first while Jessica Pereira with 88.67% got the second place and Swizel Fernandes with 88.67% took the third place.

Another 11 students were also felicitated. Renowned educationist Lorna D’Souza, wife of late Capt Joe D’Souza was also felicitated.

Capt Eddie Viegas was the chief guest.

The guest of honour Fr Camilo Dias, assistant parish priest complimented the senior citizens for their need based service to the parishioners. Forum president Ularico Rodrigues welcomed the gathering. Forum secretary Maria Fernandes gave a brief secretarial report while Augustino Souza gave details of the programme. Ex-president Leonardo Rodrigues proposed the vote of thanks.

Founder president A G Mendonca, former presidents Inacio Menezes and Simon D’Souza also spoke on the occasion. Earlier senior most member F X D’Souza cut the anniversary cake.