Senior citizens demand panel as weapon for protection

With welfare and protection of senior citizens becoming a major concern, the demand for setting up of a state commission for the aged on the lines of state commission for women and tribal welfare is gaining momentum.

A forum for senior citizens of India has been requesting the state government to set up a commission for them and has demanded that the national and state policies on senior citizens be implemented more effectively.

Speaking to this daily, president of the Forum for Senior Citizens of India, Goa unit, Diogo Da Costa said, “Although the proposal has been submitted to the state government, we do not have the commission as yet. While we already have a separate commission for children, women and scheduled castes and tribes, the elderly, whose population is touching 1.30 lakh, do not have a commission.”

The need for a senior citizens’ commission is tremendous, said Da Costa, who has been demanding the formation of such a commission since many years. A commission will define the roles to be played by NGOs, police and the ministry, and act as a nodal agency for redressal of complaints.

He also emphasised on better understanding between parents and children and inter-generational bonds so that better care is taken of the elderly in families. “In the olden days, when the joint family system reigned, there were enough children to take care of the elderly few who survived, but in today’s nuclear families, there aren’t too many to share the burden of looking after their aged fathers and mothers,” he said.

Officials from the social welfare department said that the proposal may be looked at positively. However, it will be the state government’s decision to constitute the commission. “All NGOs, federations, geriatricians, senior citizens, legal professionals, women, youth should be consulted before the finalisation of a draft Bill to help constitute a stronger commission,” said an officer.

Experts said that the commission should have teeth and all stakeholders should be consulted before its formation. “While the number of cases of abuse of the elderly is rising, the Maintenance and Welfare Act for Senior Citizens, 2007 is yet to percolate to the last person. The programme failed at the implementation level,” said Dattaprasad Pawaskar, state in-charge of Help Age India.

Any person who does not care for his or her parents, grandparents and leaves them in any place with the intention of wholly abandoning them is punishable with an imprisonment, which may extend to three months or fine that may extend to Rs 5,000, or both under the Maintenance and Welfare Act for Senior Citizens, 2007. “However, due to lack of awareness, very few cases have come up before sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) so far. There have also been cases wherein elderly people, who have been victims of verbal and physical abuse have withdrawn their cases due to emotion attached towards the family,” said Pawaskar.

According to a notification, every offence under Maintenance and Welfare Act for Senior Citizens will be tried summarily by a magistrate. No civil court will have the jurisdiction in respect of any matter pertaining to this matter. No suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings shall lie against any action taken in good faith under this Act.

“Mostly elderly people avoid filing complaint with tribunal fearing that respondents will be allowed to get the prosecutor and not only that, the court also expects the elderly people to approach it with their advocate, which is in complete violation of Section 17 of the Act. This has irked the elderly people,” said Da Costa.

The complaint can be filed with the SDM for maintenance and the Collector will be an appellant authority. Once the tribunal is satisfied that a senior citizen – parent or grandparent – is unable to take care of himself and there is neglect or refusal of maintenance on the part of the children or relative, it may direct one or all children or relatives to pay to the applicant a monthly maintenance allowance, the upper limit of which shall be Rs 10,000.

