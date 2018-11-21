Senior bureaucrats should be probed for corruption: Lobo

NT NETWORK

CALANGUTE

There is a need for conducting an investigation into the “corruption committed by some senior bureaucrats in state,” said Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, and added that they have amassed assets disproportionate to their known source of income during their many years of service, and so have become lethargic and do not care for the people of Goa.

After the outbursts by the coalition partners a few days back stating ‘failure of the government administration,’ following ‘non-clearance’ of files by bureaucrats, it was the turn for the outspoken Calangute MLA to speak against the bureaucrats.

Some government officials who are in service for many years have become corrupt, said Lobo.

He said that he will write to the Chief Minister to investigate into the assets amassed by some senior bureaucrats, and added that they need to be suspended, and investigation carried out . “The Chief Minister needs to take serious action against these seniors officers, who do not care for the people of Goa,” he said.

The people of Goa need to be united to see that the corrupt officers are put behind the bars, he added.

“They have assets disproportionate to their source of known income. I will write to the Crime Branch and even Lokayukta and see that they are probed,” he added.