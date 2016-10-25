Send list of demands for operation of Sonsoddo plant: MMC panel tells govt consultant

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The high-powered sub-committee on garbage of Margao Municipal Council (MMC) on Tuesday held a meeting with the consultant appointed by the government in order to list demands for making garbage treatment plant and landfill site at Sonsoddo fully operational.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, former chief minister Digambar Kamat said, “We have asked the consultant to make a list of demands and place it before the sub-committee which will be placed before the committee headed by the chief minister. The consultant demanded that he required land for landfill site without which he is unable to work. We have asked him to make a list of demands and submit and the same will be forwarded in the next couple of days.”

Curtorim MLA Reginaldo Lourenco said, “We are working towards finding a solution to the garbage issue within a timeframe. The committee has taken everybody into confidence and efforts are on to resolve the matter in a transparent manner. At present capping has been ruled out but intricacies have been worked out on a timeframe.”

Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardessai however said that while they all want the issue to be resolved, no much headway will be achieved without taking all the stakeholders including the high-powered committee headed by the chief minister into confidence. He said that he personally is not too optimistic about the meeting.