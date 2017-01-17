Sena will intensify campaigning within next two days: Raut

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Member of Parliament and Shiv Sena Goa desk in-charge Sanjay Raut, on Tuesday, announced candidature of Sanjay Naik for the Mormugao constituency.

Addressing the media, Raut said that the Shiv Sena has already started campaigning in the state, and within next two days it will be intensified.

He said that MGP-Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena combine will not need to import chief ministerial candidate, and added that it used be the case with the Congress party all these while but it was shocking to hear from the Bharatiya Janata Party about importing CM’s candidate from Delhi.

He said that Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting the state on January 31 and February 1, but before that Sena youth leader from Maharashtra Aditya Thackeray will visit the state on January 29 and 30 besides the other ministers from Maharashtra for campaigning.

Aditya will hold road shows in Mormugao and Saligao during his stay in the state as a part of the campaigning, and Uddhav will address the meetings in Cuncolim on January 31 and in Saligao on February 1.

While replying to a question, Raut made it clear that post-election, their alliance will form the government, adding decisions will be taken by taking the alliance partners into confidence.

Aditya will be launching campaigning in Cuncolim, Saligao, Mormugao and Thivim.

Meanwhile, Raut refused to comment on the infighting among the BJP over ticket allotment.

When asked whether there are no candidates with Shiv Sena other than Hindus, he said that there is no truth in that and added “we tried our best to get candidate of other religion in Mapusa but could not find one.”

So far, Shiv Sena has announced Devendra Dessai (Cuncolim), Rajesh Dhabolkar (Saligao), Sangham Bhosle (Thivim) and Sanjay Naik (Mormugao) as its candidates.