Seizures of freebies, poll code violations come to nothing

PANAJI: Although the state assembly elections 2017 witnessed several seizures of cash, liquor and violations of model code of conduct, a particular political party or candidate cannot be blamed for the offences.

Additional CEO N S Navti said on Tuesday that enquiry into the seizures has been going on, and in the absence of official complaints from candidates no action has been taken over the offences.

Several complaints were received on the phone by the office of the CEO relating to poll code violation. But none of the complaints was followed up by the complainant or resulted in filing of FIRs.

“In the absence of FIRs the office of the CEO cannot take action,” said Navti.

He added that investigation is on whether the goods or liquor seized by the commercial taxes or excise were meant for freebies in the elections.

From January 4 to February 5, the office of the CEO compiled daily reports of seizures of cash, goods, liquor and jewellery. Minor violations of the poll code were also recorded but none of it resulted in action against candidates, Navti said.

Reports of seizure of goods were about bicycles, two-wheelers, pressure cookers, water coolers, sewing machines and other white goods, recovered from vehicles coming from other states.

Some mobile phones, wristwatches were also seized from shops in Panaji. The probe is on by the commercial taxes department whether they were meant for distribution as freebies to voters.

Poll code violation was relating to defacement of public property, use of banners, unlawful use of banners and distribution of money. However, none of the complaining individuals took the complaint to its logical end, according to the office of the CEO. Incentives used to lure voters during the assembly elections are estimated to be of Rs 4 crore worth. Of the Rs 4 crore, seizure of cash amounts to Rs 1.6 crore, liquor is worth Rs 0.8 crore, drugs (Rs 0.3 crore) and jewellery (Rs 0.5 crore).

The largest seizure by the commercial tax department was on February 1 when Rs 1.1 crore worth of liquor, home appliances, Rado wristwatches, readymade garments, mobiles and cashew kernels was seized from business premises in Margao and Panaji.

The penalty for any attempt to influence voters through distribution of incentives and for poll code violation attracts stiff measures from the Election Commission including cancellation of candidature.