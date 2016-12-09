Seizure of over Rs 1 cr: ED registers money laundering case

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against four persons, unknown bank officials and government servants in connection with the seizure of over Rs 1 crore by Goa police.

The case under PMLA has been registered taking cognisance of the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Crime Branch of Goa police on alleged charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust against Yellappa Ingale, Farooq Pirzada, both from Ponda, while Siddappa Kappanavar from Chimbel and Ramesh Narvekar from Merces. Police have also booked unknown bank officials and government servants.

On Friday, ED questioned Pirzada while others are being summoned, sources informed, adding that, “the source of new currency notes amounting to over Rs 1 crore needs to be ascertained and also the alleged involvement of some bank as well as government officials is being looked into.”

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch police recorded statements of Kappanavar and Narvekar. Both have claimed the money belongs to their employer, however, it is yet to be ascertained, the police have said. More persons, connected to the case, have been summoned on Saturday.

Apart from ED and Crime Branch, the Income Tax department is also probing the matter simultaneously.

It may be recalled that in two separate incidents the Goa police had seized around Rs 1.05 crore of which Rs 1.04 crore in new currency notes. Rs 35 lakh was seized in Ponda. In this connection, the police had recorded statements of Ingale and Pirzada. While in Porvorim, the police had seized Rs 70 lakh (all new notes of Rs 2000 denomination). According to police, Kappanavar and Narvekar chose not to cooperate with the investigating agency and also could not give satisfactory reply as regards the possession of new currency with them.

Referring to the incidents, the police said that organised crime of illegally exchanging new currency notes reveals that some bank officials are involved in the racket and there is well-oiled machinery of agents and subagents including government officials illegally holding and dealing in exchange of new currency notes for taking commission from acquaintances for getting their old notes exchanged.