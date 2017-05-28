Seized gaddas continue to ‘occupy’ Vasco municipal building backyard

VASCO: The backyard of Mormugao municipal building resembles a dump with kiosks and other material seized by municipal authorities being kept there.

Many gaddas have been kept at the backyard of the building for the last many days.

Sources at the MMC said the municipality had launched a special drive and seized several gaddas operating illegally in various parts of municipal jurisdiction.

The seized gaddas are kept in the backyard as there is no alternative place with the municipality for the purpose.

MMC chairperson Deepak Naik said that the Mormugao Municipality lacks space to keep the seized material and hence the seized kiosks, advertisement boards, hoardings and handcarts are kept in the backyard of the municipal building.

He said that the further decision on seized kiosks will be taken after consulting the chief officer and also by seeking legal opinion.

“Till such time, the seized gaddas will remain in the custody of the municipality,” said

Naik.