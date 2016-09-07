Sehrawat mentally unstable: Father

UNI

In a new twist to AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat’s allegations that party leaders in Punjab were exploiting women in return for tickets, the legislator’s father has written to party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying his son is ‘’mentally ill’’.

The letter, written on February 8, was circulated on Twitter by AAP volunteers, two days after Mr Sehrawat levelled allegations that AAP party leaders in Punjab were “exploiting” women in return for tickets to fight 2017 Assembly polls.

In the letter, Ram Prakash, father of the Bijwasan MLA, said Mr Sehrawat used to demand money from him, and if he failed to meet his demand, he would threaten him with a revolver.

“He (Sehrawat) keeps a revolver which he has on several occasions pointed at me?I request you to help me as he is mentally ill and can be very dangerous at times,” the father requested. “When he was in the Army and had gone to Jabalpur for some course in 2005, he started practising black magic there. During his learning of black magic, he suffered a nervous breakdown and was airlifted to Delhi by his brothers and was treated at VIMHANS hospital,” he added.