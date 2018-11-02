Segregation at source key to resolve garbage menace: GWMC MD

NT NETWORK

Stating that the government and local bodies face a major challenge of garbage disposal, managing director of Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) Sanjit Rodrigues has said that the solution lies in segregating waste at source. He also claimed that GWMC is offering all assistance in terms of technology and others to the local bodies.

Rodrigues was speaking to pressmen on the sidelines of a function for the opening of ‘Sundar India Work Centre’ at New Dawn Ashadeep Special School at Headland-Sada by Sundara Charitable Trust in association with Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, GWMC and Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Social activist and educationalist Alka Damle, GWMC managing director Rodrigues, TTAG president Savio Messias, chief executive officer of Sundara Charitable Trust Kenneth D’Souza, deputy director GCCI Pallavi Arondekar, principal of New Dawn Ashadeep Special School Vinny Fernandes and others were also present.

Mumbai-based Sundara India (Sundara Charitable Trust) is a foundation which recycles partly used soaps into usable soaps, which are then used for people residing in underprivileged areas.

Rodrigues said that GWMC has set up state-of-the-art Solid Waste Management Plant at Saligao which is running well. He also said that another such facility will be set up at Curchorem-Cacora and very soon the work will start. He said that with the two plants in place most of the waste will be treated but segregation by the local bodies will be the key to overcome the garbage menace.

Rodrigues said that the GWMC has set up dry waste segregation facility at Bicholim which will cater to Bicholim and Sattari talukas. He also said that GWMC has a facility for baling dry waste at Verna and one more baling facility at Curchorem. He appealed to the local bodies to hand over only segregated dry waste.

Rodrigues said that some municipalities in the state lack waste management and proper segregation of garbage. He said that many municipalities have succeeded in almost cent per cent segregation at source.

Rodrigues also stressed on the need for local bodies including Mormugao Municipal Council to follow proper segregation of waste which will avoid piling up of waste at the MSWTP at Sada which he said will help prevent fire incidents.

Social activist Damle appreciated the chief executive officer of Sundara Charitable Trust D’Souza and TTAG president Messias for their efforts to empower marginalised people.

TTAG president Messias said that GCCI will facilitate a tie-up with Sundar Foundation for recycling partly used soaps at hotels in Goa. Earlier, chief executive officer of Sundara Charitable Trust D’Souza explained the concept of recycling partly used soaps into usable soaps adding, “Goa is the first work centre outside

Maharashtra.”