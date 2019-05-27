Security tightened in Vasco following terror alert

Vasco: The Vasco police have intensified patrolling along the entire Mormugao coast by deploying PCR vans in view of an alert sounded by intelligence agencies over Islamic State (ISIS) operatives planning attacks in Kerala.

Speaking to this daily, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vasco, Sunita Sawant said, “The police have been alerted in case of any sighting of suspicious vessels in the Arabian Sea.”

“We have deployed PCR vans and also alerted the coastal police,” said Sawant and added that fishermen venturing into the sea have also been asked to keep a close watch on the movement of vessels. “Night patrolling has also been intensified in all the coastal areas of Mormugao like Khariwada, Vasco, Baina, Bogmalo, Khollant, Cansaulim, Velsao, Majorda and other areas,” she said.

The coastal police have been alerted in all the coastal states, especially in the southern part of India, to remain alert since May 23, the day the alert came from Sri Lanka.