Security beefed up in state

PANAJI : Following intelligence inputs on terror threat, the state police have beefed up security in Goa. Armed policemen have been posted at various locations throughout the state including places of public importance especially in coastal areas.

“There are some intelligence inputs. We have taken precautionary measures and have deployed additional police personnel from the Indian Reserve Battalion,” DGP Dr Muktesh Chander said.

A senior police officer said that security arrangement is a continuous process and that police personnel have been sensitised.

Police personnel have been asked to keep a close watch especially at crowded areas and also to intensify the patrolling. The anti-terror squad has also been on alert, an officer said.

“Mounted deployments, armed guards and patrolling personnel along with ‘quick reaction teams’ have been posted to respond to any situation. Intelligence staff are also on the field,” SP, ATS, Priyanka Kashyap said.

Various places of public importance such as bus stands, railway stations and the airport have been under the watchful eyes of the security agency, claimed a senior police officer.