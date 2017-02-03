Security agencies step up surveillance on polling day eve

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

State government agencies stepped up surveillance Friday night in order to prevent violence or any kind of inducement to voters.

Sources said that the security agencies are keeping a close watch, as there could be a possibility of last-minute attempt by candidates to lure voters in violation of the model code of conduct. Police patrolling in the North Goa region has been increased, especially in Porvorim constituency, which has been declared sensitive, while seven other polling booths in St Cruz and Calangute are vulnerable.

According to information, 794 polling booths spread across 19 assembly constituencies in North Goa are being guarded by police as well as CRPF personnel. The polling personnel along with EVMs were dispatched on Friday afternoon to the respective polling booths.

Around 2,000 personnel from the CRPF, while over 1,500 personnel from Goa police besides more personnel from the IRB-Goa police and home guards have been deployed in North Goa.

The district administration had declared Porvorim constituency as sensitive owing to complaints and reports of skirmishes reported in the region. In view of this, there is extra deployment of police as well as CRPF personnel and patrolling has been increased. As slum areas are vulnerable, police have been undertaking confidence-building measures among the voters. They have also conducted flag march in such areas. There are seven vulnerable polling booths in St Cruz and Calangute constituencies.

Police in North Goa have registered 34 cognisable cases and 30 non-cognisable cases during the election period, while notices against over 2,000 persons with bad character and troublemakers were sent to the district administration to execute bond of good behaviour.